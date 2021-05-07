Produced by WE KNOW NOTHING, BOY DESTROY’S WARPAINT EP was released on APRIL 15th via LOYALTY OBSESSION, which documents his dark, brooding and dramatic story so far. In his own words he describes the EP “as a collection of stories from my sometimes-troubled life. It's about our time. It's about human beings. Isolated like islands, bound together by a sick longing for connection. Don't miss today's discovery of BOY DESTROY on PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News