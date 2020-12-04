To celebrate their recent album release, they performed a record release show in BERLIN which was streamed to create an audiovisual experience, rather than a simple concert live stream. The band wanted to do something special so they filmed it with five cameras with live programmed augmented reality effects and let fans have the opportunity to chat with other fans during the show, giving them the feeling of a true concert.

Don't miss today's discovery of GIANT ROOKS on PASSPORT APPROVED.

