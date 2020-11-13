Teaming up with esteemed producer SUZY SHINN (WEEZER, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, FALL OUT BOY, DUA LIPA) in lockdown for a transatlantic recording partnership, "Boy Bye’ “marks the first product of these sessions, exuding her trademark satirical and anthemic tendencies, whilst providing a clear indication of what to expect from her next batch of material. Don't miss today's discovery of LAURAN HIBBERD on PASSPORT APPROVED.

