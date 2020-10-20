LONDON-based SEA GIRLS released their debut album, OPEN UP YOUR HEAD (ISLAND RECORDS), in AUGUST. The 14 tracks are emotionally charged, deeply personal and radiate from beginning to end. Produced by LARRY HIBBITT (NOTHING BUT THIEVES, SUNDARA KARMA, DINOSAUR PILE-UP), the album showcases the band’s elevated songwriting, with frontman HENRY CAMAMILE stepping into the spotlight as a genuine storyteller for his generation. Don't miss today's discovery of SEA GIRLS on PASSPORT APPROVED.

