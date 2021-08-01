After a series of impressive and buzzed-about singles and EPs, UK by way of AUSTRALIA’S TEMPESST is readying their debut LP MUST BE A DREAM for release via their own PONY RECORDINGS. The initial offering features ten tracks of psychedelic pop grandiosity, combining the classic teachings of LAUREL CANYON-esque folk harmonization with bombastic sensibilities found in the works of LOVE, ELO, PINK FLOYD, WINGS and more. Don't miss today's discovery of TEMPESST on PASSPORT APPROVED.

