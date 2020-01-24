THE RUBENS return with a brand new single, “Live In Life,” an infectious track that blends their signature irresistible choruses with a shadowy undertone. The song, co-produced by the band and KONSTANTIN KERSTING (TONES & I, MALLRAT), follows a guy over the course of one night as he comes to terms with the gravity of a relationship breakdown. Don't miss today's discovery of THE RUBENS on PASSPORT APPROVED.

