BIRD OF TOKYO have grown from their indie roots to become one of AUSTRALIA’s most popular rock bands. Their 2019 single “Good Lord” was performed at the official Closing Ceremony of the INVICTUS GAMES in SYDNEY, which rose to No. 1 on iTUNES, becoming the most played AUSTRALIAN song on the radio in the second quarter of the year. BIRDS OF TOKYO continue their momentum by releasing the new single “Two Of Us,” which is featured TODAY on PASSPORT APPROVED.

