CADMIUM portrays as a full-time artist but is actually only part time, working full time in the hands of the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE. CADMIUM’S love for music has crippled all his free time, investing the little time he has into attending BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC online in the studies of Music Business and producing quality music for his fans every month. Check out CADMIUM FT. GRANT DAWSON on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News