British singer and songwriter MADDOX JONES released his solo debut EP, HEADSPACE, via RADIKAL/ QUATTRO RECORDS. The 5-track EP follows up a string of singles, the recently released after party anthem “My House” and the kaleidoscopic “Headspace”– the EP’s title track and MADDOX JONES’ first release as a solo artist. Check out MADDOX JONES on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

