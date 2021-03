OSCAR LANG is a 20-year-old London-based artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer signed to DIRTY HIT. LANG has collaborated with the likes of lablemate BEABADOOBEE, SPORTS TEAM, ALFIE TEMPLEMAN and GIRL IN RED, as a producer or co-writer, helping solidify his reputation as an emerging songwriter and producer. Learn more about OSCAR LANG today on PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News