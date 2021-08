AUCKLAND-based indie-pop musician PADDY ECHO spent most of 2020 in LOS ANGELES writing with colleagues. Afterward, he returned to NEW ZEALAND to work on his new debut solo projects and the release of his new single “Valley Kids.” The song was co-written by HARPER FINN and TOMI BANX and provides pure pop sensibility. Check out PADDY ECHO on today’s PASSPORT APPROVED.

