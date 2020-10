THE ACADEMIC are an indie rock band from WESTMEATH, IRELAND. The band consists of CRAIG FITZGERALD (lead vocals, guitar), MATT MURTAGH (guitar), STEPHEN MURTAGH (bass) and DEAN GAVIN (drums). The four-piece outfit draws musical influences from the likes of PHOENIX, THE STROKES, FRANZ FERDINAND and VAMPIRE WEEKEND. Check out THE ACADEMIC on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

