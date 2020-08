With a burning heart, a searing voice and explosive choruses, KEIR is not afraid to play with fire. At 25 years old, the singer-songwriter displays a bright mind and a dark soul, nourished on heartache, WELTSCHMERZ and decades of pop-music history – ready to spit it all back out into the future like fuel on a flame. Don't miss today's discovery of KEIR on PASSPORT APPROVED.

