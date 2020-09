This year, TWO YEAR VACATION released the singles “Don’t Know Anybody Else” and “Never Been To Paris,” as well as their four-track EP, BEDROOM ROCK. They just unveiled their latest single, “Getaway,” the first track from their upcoming album LAUNDRY DAY, set for release on OCTOBER 31st. Don't miss today's discovery of TWO YEAR VACATION on PASSPORT APPROVED.

