TUYS bring to you the final act of their five-part series “A Curtain Call for Dreamers” - a song called “Saturday Night.” With their newest project, TUYS have set out on a journey into the realms of psych pop to mingle elements of music and theater, creating a more profound digital experience, and “Saturday Night” stays true to those commitments. Don't miss today's discovery of TUYS on PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News