G FLIP is the musical project of AUSTRALIAN drummer, singer, instrumentalist and self-taught writer and producer GEORGIA FLIPO. Her debut self-produced track "About You" received global attention earning immediate rotation from TRIPLE J and international media from PITCHFORK, PIGEONS & PLANES, GORILLA VS. BEAR, and LINE OF BEST FIT. Check out G FLIP in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

