KILO'S music is inspired by dream pop bands of the 90s such as MAZZY STAR and 60s rock and roll like THE VELVET UNDERGROUND. KILO TANGO navigates life and love, telling stories through her songs that give you a glimpse into the conversations she has with herself. She recently released an album titled POWER LINES, which she wrote and recorded on her iPhone during quarantine. Check out KILO TANGO in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News