Cinematic alt-pop duo WORLD’S FIRST CINEMA unleashed the single "The Woods,” which has since amassed more than four million streams in as many months, was featured on SPOTIFY’s Pop Rock Shot, Fresh Finds, Future Hits, Fresh Finds Pop, and Pop Rock playlists and received tastemaker support from the likes of wonderland, under the radar, earmilk, variance mag and many more. Check out WORLD'S FIRST CINEMA in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

