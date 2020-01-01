WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 will be here in no time at all, MARCH 25, 26, 27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, CA -- all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK.

Now is the time to cement your plans to join hundreds and hundreds of your peers in Radio, Music, Social/Digital from around the globe at the most anticipated yearly audio and content event WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, now celebrating our 10th year.

To make it easier to attend WWRS 2020, here is all you have to do:

Click here to go to WWRS 2020 REGISTRATION; 15% savings if you register 5 or more at the same time. Rates go up from $495 to $545 on MARCH 14th

Special "On The Beach" Registration Rate of $350. Reach out to jlennon@AllAccess.com to grab it.

Click here to chose a discount hotel room ... 5 minutes from CASTAWAY on a free shuttle or rideshare

Click here to save up to 10% on AMERICAN AIRLINES with Discount Code: 8630DE, flying into BURBANK.

Click here to save up to 10% on DELTA AIR LINES. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY-FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH4, flying into BURBANK.

« see more Net News