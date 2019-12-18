Gunner Jackson & Cheyenne Davis

ENTERCOM Country KMLE (COUNTRY 107.9)/PHOENIX has named GUNNER JACKSON and CHEYENNE DAVIS as hosts of the new morning show, "GUNNER & CHEYENNE," starting WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18th. They succeed MARIA KNIGHT and CHAD MITCHELL, who departed in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/23).

ENTERCOM PHOENIX SVP/Market Manager DAVE PUGH said, “We are excited to introduce our audience to GUNNER and CHEYENNE. Together, they will bring a ton of energy and positivity to the show and are the perfect hosts to help our listeners begin their mornings.”

Added JACKSON, “I’m grateful to both DAVE PUGH and [ENTERCOM PHOENIX VP/Programming] TIM RICHARDS for such an incredible opportunity. The team at KMLE is world-class and I am beyond excited to join such an awesome station. I'm ecstatic to be a part of the future of KMLE and ready to hit the ground running.”

Said DAVIS, “I am appreciative of this opportunity that DAVE and TIM have given me and can’t wait to get to work. Joining the KMLE team is extremely exciting and I look forward to bringing great content and laughs to the Valley.”

JACKSON joins ENTERCOM from TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KDBL (92.9 THE BULL)/YAKIMA, WA, where he served as morning show host as well as Brand Manager. DAVIS began her radio career at KDBL in 2018 as co-host of the morning show alongside JACKSON, who invited her to audition for the role after noticing her infectious personality at the local gym where she worked.

The duo were recently honored with a 2019 YAKIMA HERALD-REPUBLIC READERS' CHOICE AWARD for BEST RADIO PERSONALITY.

