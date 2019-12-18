Top Dawg Christmas

TOP DAWN ENTERTAINMENT, home to KENDRICK LAMAR, SCHOOLBOY Q, SZA, JAY ROCK and others will host its 6th annual HOLIDAY CONCERT TOY DRIVE for NICKERSON GARDENS COMMUNITY DAY in LOS ANGELES. The two-day event kicks off WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18th, with the concert featuring performances from TDE’s entire roster and surprise guests. 2018’s concert featured a performance from TRAVIS SCOTT, preceded by words from LOS ANGELES Councilman JOE BUSCAINO.

The annual event focuses on giving back to the same community and neighborhood that gave TDE CEO ANTHONY “TOP DAWG” TIFFITH and many others in the label family their start.

The annual COMMUNITY DAY provides the NICKERSON GARDENS community with gifts, clothing, food, hope and real-life examples in the artists and people who make up the TDE family that "no matter where you come from, you can do something positive and put yourself in the position to give back to your community."

« see more Net News