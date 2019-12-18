Raising Money During The Holiday

CUMULUS MEDIA News/Talk WABC (TALKRADIO 77)/NEW YORK’s Holiday “RADIOTHON FOR THE KIDS” broadcast live from COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER in NEW HYDE PARK, NY raised $205,213 for the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITAL. The broadcast featured live broadcasts of "BERNIE & SID in the Morning" and "CURTIS & JULIET."

Funds raised go directly to COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER and will be used for life-saving patient care and equipment, pediatric research, Child Life services and charitable cases, benefiting the children and families of their community.

WABC VP/Marketing Manager CHAD LOPEZ stated, "The first-ever holiday 'RADIOTHON FOR THE KIDS” was an unqualified success, driving life-saving funds to this world-class pediatric hospital. During this season of giving, we thank our listeners and sponsors for their incredible generosity and support for this most worthy cause. Together, we will help make the lives of children and family in our community healthier and happier.”

