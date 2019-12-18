Great Event

ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS hosted the 21st Annual CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE, which hit some record breaking numbers, surpassing last year’s goals. Once again, BUCHANAN lived 30 feet up in the air on a 30x40 scaffolding platform in the parking lot of NV ENERGY for 12 days, 24 hours a day. All in an effort to raise awareness for families that may need assistance this holiday season.

The 12-day event filled (41) COCA-COLA semi-truck trailers with new toys, along with collecting 9,540 bikes and $603,326 in cash and gift cards.

The event, which ran from DECEMBER 5-16, benefits HELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA, a nonprofit organization that assists less fortunate families during the holiday season. Starting now, they will be helping over 3,000 families along with over 94 other nonprofit organizations in Southern Nevada to ensure kids have gifts to unwrap this holiday season.

