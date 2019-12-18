Issues On I-20

THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's CHRISTIAN BOONE reports URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA Producer QRI MONTAGUE, "said she was pulled over by then-Officer LEMUEL GARDNER for not signaling while changing lanes on I-20. She alleges that GARDNER cuffed her outside the car and instructed her not to move while he checked her license and registration."

MONTAGUE told BOONE she moved, "only to change shirts." The one she was wearing featured the HOT 107.9 logo and she didn’t want to embarrass her employer if police ended up taking a mugshot.

MONTAGUE reports she was stunned with a taser.

