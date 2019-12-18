Expands Podcast Reports to LATAM

TRITON DIGITAL released today the first Podcast Report for LATAM, powered by their Podcast Metrics measurement service. A first of its kind in the region, the Podcast Report provides a ranking of the Top Podcasts in LATAM, as measured by Podcast Metrics.

“We are pleased to expand our Podcast Reports to LATAM,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir./Market Development & Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “As podcast consumption continues to rise in the region, the reports will provide valuable insights that will enable advertisers to reach their target audiences in a meaningful, engaging manner.”

To view the first LATAM Podcast Report, visit here.

