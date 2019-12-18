-
The State Of The Podcast Universe 2019
December 17, 2019 at 6:18 AM (PT)
It’s been nothing short of a banner year for the podcasting industry. While podcasts were gaining some serious steam in 2018, the explosion of growth and evolution of content this year truly took podcasting mainstream. With over 800,000 podcasts in existence and the industry on track to make $1 billion in ad revenue by 2021, there are a whole lot of factors to unpack when it comes to examining what caused podcasts to become part of more than 62 million listeners’ weekly routines this year.
In a new report from VOXNEST, here the biggest podcast industry breakthroughs of 2019:
- The “Hollywoodification” of podcasts takes the industry mainstream
- International podcast content thrives
- Programmatic advertising conversations rise above a whisper
Business Trends
- Podcasting is linking arms with industries outside of radio
- Marketing and Community Trends
- Production and Content Trends
- Listening Trends
- What’s Ahead for 2020
Download it here.
