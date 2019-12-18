Raises Over $340,000

On Thursday, DECEMBER 12th and FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13th, CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE partnered with ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL for the Country Cares for ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON.

With the generous donations of listeners across EAST TENNESSEE, WIVK was able to raise $341,957 in just two days. The amount is the largest ever raised for ST. JUDE by WIVK and EAST TENNESSEE during a two-day radiothon.

