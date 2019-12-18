Post Malone

POST MALONE, BTS, SAM HUNT and ALANIS MORISSETTE are set to headline the ABC special, "DICK CLARK's NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE with RYAN SEACREST 2020,” live from NEW YORK’s TIMES SQUARE. As part of the broadcast, presenting sponsor YOUTUBE will take a look back at the biggest trends from the past decade, plus make a surprise announcement. The show will broadcast live on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31st, starting at 8p (EST).

DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS Executive Producer/EVP Programming & Development MARK BRACCO said, “We are so lucky to have POST MALONE performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop. Add to that superstars like BTS, SAM HUNT and ALANIS MORISSETTE and it promises to be a memorable NEW YEAR'S EVE in TIMES SQUARE.”

Added ABC ENTERTAINMENT SVP Alternative Series, Specials And Late Night ROB MILLS, “Ringing in the NEW YEAR with this unbelievable roster of talent is sure to be a magical event. We couldn’t be more excited to honor and share this iconic celebration with the world.”

This year's edition marks the show's 48th anniversary. RYAN SEACREST will lead the traditional countdown to MIDNIGHT with co-host LUCY HALE. Multi-platinum artist CIARA will once again ring in the NEW YEAR from the WEST COAST as host of the HOLLYWOOD party, while award-winning BROADWAY actor BILLY PORTER will host the 4th annual CENTRAL TIME ZONE celebration, live from NEW ORLEANS.

