Elaina Smith and Shawn Parr

SHAWN PARR is departing his co-host position at the syndicated Country evening show, “NASH Nights Live.” A spokesperson for the show’s syndicator, CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE, tells ALL ACCESS, “SHAWN PARR’s last show will be DECEMBER 31st. ELAINA SMITH will continue to host ‘NASH Nights Live.’”

PARR has been the show’s host since it launched in JANUARY 2014, and previously hosted mornings at MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/11/13). PARR joined KKGO at its inception in 2007. He previously handled middays and afternoons during two stints with EMMIS Country KZLA/LOS ANGELES between 1993-2006.

SMITH joined the show in 2013 from mornings at CUMULUS Top 40 WAOA (A1A)/MELBOURNE. FL (NET NEWS 12/13/13). Prior to MELBOURNE, she was part of the morning show at Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 JACK FM)/SAN DIEGO. Since joining the show, SMITH has expanded her duties with the company, adding a podcast (“Breaking Thru With ELAINA”) and a weekend show (“With ELAINA”) to her hosting duties.

