MAX MEDIA Top 40 WVHT (HOT 100)/NORFOLK, VA, had added ALEX WATERS for AFTERNOONS, starting MONDAY, JANUARY 6th.

WATERS will join HOT 100 from WESTWOOD ONE Top 40 WDOD (HITS96)/CHATTANOOGA, TN.

Said station PD PAUL McCOY, "ALEX is a smart, clever, social media-savvy, in-demo entertainer who will compliment the HOT 100 brand perfectly. He will also be an immense asset to me in the programming department."

ALEX will go by WATERS on air.

