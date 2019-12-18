-
Alex Waters Joins WVHT (Hot 100)/Norfolk, VA, For PM Drive
December 18, 2019 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MAX MEDIA Top 40 WVHT (HOT 100)/NORFOLK, VA, had added ALEX WATERS for AFTERNOONS, starting MONDAY, JANUARY 6th.
WATERS will join HOT 100 from WESTWOOD ONE Top 40 WDOD (HITS96)/CHATTANOOGA, TN.
Said station PD PAUL McCOY, "ALEX is a smart, clever, social media-savvy, in-demo entertainer who will compliment the HOT 100 brand perfectly. He will also be an immense asset to me in the programming department."
ALEX will go by WATERS on air.
-