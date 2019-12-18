Amber Wilson

ENTERCOM Sports WAXY (AM 790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI has inked a multi-year contract extension with on-air personality AMBER WILSON, who will remain co-host of "ZASLOW & AMBER," which can be heard weekdays from 10a-2p (ET).



Commented ENTERCOM SOUTH FLORIDA SVP/Market Manager KERIANN WORLEY, “AMBER is a true sports talk talent with incredible knowledge and a witty personality. Her hard work and preparation have made a tremendous impact on the success of the show and we’re excited she will remain a part of the team.”

Added WILSON, “I’m very fortunate to have a job that I enjoy doing every single day and I’m thrilled to be continuing my career at ENTERCOM. It is an honor that [PD] LEN WEINER and KERIANN WORLEY continue to trust me to entertain SOUTH FLORIDA with sports talk.”

WILSON joined the station as an on-air personality in 2016. She previously served as a host for CBS TELEVISION in MIAMI and SNY in NEW YORK.

