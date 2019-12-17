-
WLLD (Wild 94.1)/Tampa Wraps Orlando's Toy Drive
BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)TAMPA wrapped up its 8TH ANNUAL WILD 94.1 ORLANDO'S TOY DRIVE to benefit THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK. After an 8 day stay in the TOY DRIVE TOWER, PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS brought in over $42,000, 834 bicycles and 4 pods filled with toys for THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK.
This year's TOY DRIVE even had guest visitors like LIL JON.
See highlights from the TOY DRIVE here.
