Another Huge Orlando's Toy Drive

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)TAMPA wrapped up its 8TH ANNUAL WILD 94.1 ORLANDO'S TOY DRIVE to benefit THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK. After an 8 day stay in the TOY DRIVE TOWER, PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS brought in over $42,000, 834 bicycles and 4 pods filled with toys for THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK.

This year's TOY DRIVE even had guest visitors like LIL JON.

See highlights from the TOY DRIVE here.

