SUN BROADCASTING News WFSX (92.5 FOX NEWS)/FT. MYERS, FL, conducted their 4th annual 10,000 FOR THE TROOPS promotion, asking listeners to mail in a holiday card with their warm wishes for servicemen and women around the world! The annual goal is 10,000 holiday cards; however this year, station listeners contributed over 80,000. The promotion was capped-off with morning host DREW STEELE broadcasting live from RAMSTEIN AIR BASE in GERMANY while hand-delivering the cards.

KENNA WEAVER, who is stationed at the base, said, "It's just wonderful to know that people in the U.S. are still supporting us. It really means a lot that you were able to take the time to make all of these cards... it's awesome!"

She added she'll be sending some of the cards she received in GERMANY to her husband who is deployed in AFRICA.

