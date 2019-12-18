Kanye West's 'Mary'

Let KANYE WEST be your SANTA CLAUS.

The hip-hop entrepreneur will bring his original opera, "Mary," to NEW YORK CITY's DAVID GEFFEN HALL at LINCOLN CENTER on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22nd. Directed by frequent collaborator VANESSA BEECROFT, "Mary" was first staged at ART BASIL MIAMI, and follows "Nebuchadnezzar," WEST’s first opera, which premiered last month at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL

"Mary" is based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the birth of JESUS. The Books of MATTHEW and LUKE recount the story of MARY, who was divinely chosen by GOD to bring forth the Messiah.

"Mary" brings together elements from opera, fine art, modern dance and gospel music -- to create a new visual interpretation and performance structure. It is performed by the SUNDAY SERVICE collective, a ministry formed in JANUARY 2019 by WEST in CALABASAS. With the SUNDAY SERVICE collective working alongside a cast of professional opera singers, "Mary" is KANYE's interpretation of his own music, gospel standards, and traditional opera alike.

