By The Numbers

NIELSEN caps off 2019 with a report about consumption for streaming video, TV and radio with some granular breakouts by format and demography.

According to NIELSEN audience measurement data, adults 18+ are spending five hours and 51 minutes with their TV-connected devices weekly. However, radio stomps that with 11 hours and 51 minutes of consumption.

At a formatic level, the News/Talk format remains the most popular genre on the radio, as it has for nearly a decade.

Adult Contemporary (AC) and Country are also top genres among adults, but AC is growing; Country is declining.

Among younger listeners, Top 40 and Urban Contemporary are most popular choices, while AC and Pop CHR are the top two genres among the 25-54 crowd.

The charts below break down the national listening landscape for the 10 most popular radio formats of 2019 in NIELSEN AUDIO's PPM markets using Average Quarter-Hour (AQH) share.

