97.9FM La Raza

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9FM LA RAZA)/LOS ANGELES and LAMUSICA APP have put tickets on-sale for the 2020 “Dia Nacional de la Banda” at T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS on FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th.,The annual concert will celebrate the best in Regional Mexican and Cumbia music with performances from top artist’s, including BANDA EL RECODO, BANDA LOS RECODITOS, CHRISTIAN NODAL, LA ARROLLADORA BANDA EL LIMON, LA ADICTIVA, LA SEPTIMA BANDA, BANDA LOS SEBASTIANES and more. The event will broadcast live on 97.9FM LA RAZA.

Commented SBS ENTERTAINMENT President ALESSANDRA ALARCON, “This year we have an amazing line-up and some surprise collaborations that are yet to be announced.”

SBS LOS ANGELES will launch promotions in several cities, including SAN FRANCISCO, SAN JOSE and CHICAGO, to award trips to the show.

Tickets are on sale at www.axs.com/

