Dylan Scott (Photo: Cameron Powell)

CURB RECORDS artist DYLAN SCOTT has signed with NASHVILLE-based KP ENTERTAINMENT (KPE) for management. KPE also handles the careers of LUKE BRYAN, COLE SWINDELL, JON LANGSTON, CB30 and DJ ROCK.

In addition, LEIGHANNA SMITH recently joined KPE as day-to-day manager for SWINDELL and CB30. Her past stops include UMG NASHVILLE and Q PRIME SOUTH.

KPE President KERRI EDWARDS said, “DYLAN has built such a strong base across Country radio, streaming and touring. This opportunity to partner with him was one I couldn’t pass up. My team and I are excited to jump in!”

“I’m ready to start this next chapter of my career,” said SCOTT. “When looking for who to do that with, I knew KERRI EDWARDS was the person. I’m excited to be a part of the KPE team!”

