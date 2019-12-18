Amanda Valentine

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Country WUBE (B105)/CINCINNATI afternoon co-host AMANDA VALENTINE is stepping down from her radio job to focus on becoming a personal trainer and nutrition coach. She is also working one a meal prep cookbook. VALENTINE had been with the station for almost five years. Her co-host, JESSE TACK, will remain with the show.

“Health and fitness is a huge passion of mine,” VALENTINE wrote on FACEBOOK. “After going through a significant weight loss journey myself, helping others on their own journeys fills my heart in ways I can’t even describe. So, I’ve made the decision to follow my heart and devote my time and energy into helping as many people as possible discover just how life changing a healthy lifestyle can be.”

VALENTINE arrived at WUBE in JANUARY 2015 with more than 15 years of radio experience, most recently in mornings at Country KRWQ (Q100.3)/MEDFORD, OR (NET NEWS 1/5/15).

« see more Net News