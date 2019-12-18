Matthew Jarecki

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KGME-A (FOX SPORTS 910)/PHOENIX has introduced the new “MATTHEW JARECKI Show.” Listeners can tune in weekday evenings from 4-7p. JARECKI previously hosted “Sports Talk” on NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY KLJX-LP. Additionally, he hosted an evening sports talk show in HOUSTON.

“MATTHEW is a future superstar in the sport talk world,” said PD AARON TRIMMER. “His perspective and unique commentary on sports make him the perfect fit to lead afternoon drive on FOX SPORTS 910. We are thrilled to have him join our lineup.”

