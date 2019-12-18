Done Deal

COX ENTERPRISES has completed the sale of its portfolio of television and radio stations, OHIO assets and its affiliated COXREPS and GAMUT national advertising businesses to a new media company that is majority owned by private equity funds managed by affiliates of APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. COX ENTERPRISES maintains a minority stake in the new company, which will include NORTHWEST BROADCASTING and will continue to operate under the name "COX MEDIA GROUP, with headquarters in ATLANTA.

"We could not have asked for a better partner than APOLLO in this new phase for CMG," said COX ENTERPRISES Pres./CEO ALEX TAYLOR. "Together with the people who continue to make CMG the special company that it is, they're in a perfect position for future success."

"We are excited for our funds to acquire a majority interest in COX MEDIA GROUP and welcome the Company into our broader APOLLO portfolio," said APOLLO Co-Lead Partner/Private Equity DAVID SAMBUR. "We look forward to working with the teams to grow the businesses, while continuing to deliver a high quality of journalistic integrity and local news within in the communities the Company serves."

The business assets involved with the transaction include:

Television: 13 stations in 10 markets across the country

Radio: 54 stations across 10 markets reaching 14 million listeners monthly

Newspapers: 3 leading newspapers in the OHIO area

CoxReps: the country's largest national television rep company for local broadcast television

Gamut: offers market leading, customized and localized digital advertising and OTT solutions

Northwest Broadcasting: 20 television stations in 10 markets

KIM GUTHRIE will lead the new COX MEDIA GROUP as Pres./CEO, overseeing all content, sales and operations for CMG businesses. "I am truly honored to lead CMG into the future, during such an exciting time for our company," GUTHRIE said. "We have a unique opportunity to continue to build on the foundation of our rich history, leverage our equity in the markets we serve and redefine CMG's place in the media landscape. We look forward to this new partnership to drive future investment, innovation and growth."

