Breakfast With Santa

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits WROR/BOSTON's Morning Show featuring BOB BRONSON, LBF (LAUREN BECKHAM-FALCONE) and BRIAN (BELL) hosted a special Breakfast with Santa! The event took place on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15th from 9:30-11:30a at APEX ENTERTAINMENT in MARLBOROUGH, MA.

As a result of the event, more than 300 generous listeners showed up with presents to benefit families and their children. In exchange for their support, listeners received a free arcade card, delicious breakfast, and pictures with the man himself, Santa!

