Offers Tools For Dealing With Grief And Substance Use During The Holidays

LAST DAY, the podcast from LEMONADA MEDIA focusing on the opioid crisis, will air a special episode featuring listener-driven content on coping with loss and substance use disorders during the holidays, as well as expert advice on what we can do to get through it.

This episode will feature host STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS, joined by DR. NEHA KUMAR, addiction specialist, as well as LAST DAY listeners sharing their own struggles with this time of year and how they plan to support either their loved ones or their own recovery during the often troubling and triggering holiday season.

The special holiday episode of LAST DAY will air 12/18 on APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, STITCHER, GOOGLE PODCASTS, TUNEIN, or wherever you get your podcasts.

