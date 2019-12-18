17th Annual Toy Drive

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC is giving Santa a helping hand this holiday season, recently hosting its 17th Annual Toy Drive SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th from 12 noon to 5p at the SHOPS AT IVERSON.

For nearly two decades, WHUR has responded to the needs of children in the WASHINGTON region by hosting a coat drive in OCTOBER and toy drive in DECEMBER.

“Without WHUR, the holidays would be very bleak for hundreds of children. We are truly thankful that WHUR steps up to the plate every year to make sure the holiday season is joyous for our children,” said PG COUNTY Dir./County Family Justice Center DENISE MCCAIN.

« see more Net News