Gello & Joanna

BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT just partnered with LAFONTAINE KIA, COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION and LADY JANE’S WICKED AWESOME WISHES to pull off GELLO'S BIG TOP TOY DROP and raise over $40,000 in new toys for local children.

GELLO'S BIG TOP TOY DROP was held DECEMBER 6 - 13th at LAFONTAINE KIA in DEARBORN. 105.1 THE BOUNCE morning personalities GELLO and JOANNA camped out in a tent and broadcast live for seven days at LAFONTAINE KIA. The donated toys will be given to kids by LADY JANE’S WICKED AWESOME WISHES and RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE in DETROIT.

Morning personality JOANNA commented, "This has been a life changing experience for me. We truly appreciate everyone who supported the kids in our community."

GELLO added, "I am completely overwhelmed by the amazing support of the community who stepped up and showed out for the kids in DETROIT. When a kid goes to school after the holiday, there are kids that will be asked what they received for CHRISTMAS. Now, over 4,000 kids won’t have to lie and will have a brighter CHRISTMAS. To the people who donated, please understand how monumental and important your contributions are!"

You can see more detalis at www.1051TheBOUNCE.com.

