Call Benztown!

BENZTOWN will make TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP’s daily episodic short radio features, “Ask ALEXA” and “Tough Love With SIRI”, available to stations as a combined package. The bundled offering, now known as “Tough Love With SIRI and ALEXA”, allows stations to air both features with a single buy, through cash or barter.

Written and produced by actor and comedian BRIAN MOOTE. Stations are provided with scripts so that local on-air personalities pose the questions to ALEXA and to the iPHONE’s SIRI to the responses provided in ALEXA’s and SIRI’s now-ubiquitous voices.

“Tough Love With SIRI and ALEXA” episodes are available MONDAY through FRIDAY and are each designed for stations to produce as a self-contained segment, or as a talent-interactive segment. Each episode is available in three versions: Family-Friendly, PG-13 and Edgy. Stations can sign up online for cash, with a discount for purchasing an entire year in advance.

