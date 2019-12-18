Adam 'Kash' Kashner

CUMULUS MEDIA taps ADAM “KASH” KASHNER as PD for Country WXBM (NASH 102.7 FM)/PENSACOLA, FL, and has promoted WXBM afternoon host MATT FISHER to APD for the station.

KASHNER heads to CUMULUS/PENSACOLA from CUMULUS/INDIANAPOLIS, where he was APD for Country station WFMS. He joined CUMULUS/INDIANAPOLIS in 2012 as a part-time Promotions Coordinator and climbed the ranks into programming, first as a Programming Assistant followed by MD. He was named APD last summer.

FISHER joined WXBM in JULY 2018 after a long run of programming a three-station cluster in STORM LAKE, IA.

KASHNER succeeds former WXBM PD/midday host NICK FOX, who recently joined WESTWOOD ONE as Country PD for the network's 24/7 formats in DENVER (NET NEWS 11/21).

