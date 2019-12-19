On KLOL

ENTERCOM Spanish/Regional Mexican KLOL (MEGA 101 HD2)/HOUSTON, a RADIO.COM station, will pick up "PURO TEJANO FIERRO HD." The station initially launched in NOVEMBER 2015 on ENTERCOM Spanish/Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5 HD2)/DALLAS-FT. WORTH and RADIO.COM, as the first 24-hour TEJANO station in the area. BO CORONA has also been added as an afternoon host.

ENTERCOM HOUSTON SVP/Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER, said, “TEJANO music has always been immensely popular and deeply rooted within our community and I am excited to welcome 'PURO TEJANO FIERRO HD.' one of the top streaming stations on RADIO.COM, to HOUSTON. The station’s nationwide reach via RADIO.COM makes it easier for TEJANO fans all over the country to stay connected through this beloved genre.”

Added CORONA, “I am thrilled to be a part of the FIERRO team and to be able to bring TEJANO music back to HOUSTON. This music genre has always been a strong part of our culture, and to be able to join J.D. [“BO LEO” GONZALEZ, on-air host, PURO TEJANO FIERRO HD] and his team in cultivating that vision here in HOUSTON is a dream come true. I couldn't be more excited.”

CORONA was an integral part of the PURO TEJANO FIERRO HD launch in HOUSTON. Prior to this, he led the production management team for ENTERCOM HOUSTON, with nearly 30 years of radio industry experience in TEXAS.

With the addition of Corona, the station now features on-air hosts from three different locations in TEXAS – SAN ANTONIO, DALLAS and HOUSTON.

