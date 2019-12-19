Lands Three On Top Car Podcast List

PODCAST ONE takes the top honor in the car podcast category, with three shows named to UK website, CARMONEY’s, international list of top car-related podcasts in 2019, including "Carcast," "Everyday Driver" and "SPIKE's Car Radio."

"Carcast" features a weekly episode hosted by podcast king, ADAM CAROLLA, and MATT D'ANDRIA In "Everyday Driver," hosts PAUL and TODD answer questions and help viewers find the right car for their needs, Comedian, TV host, automotive enthusiast and former SEINFELD writer, SPIKE FERESTEN brings his famous friends to the cars, coffee and comedy table each week in "SPIK3E’s Car Radio," including JERRY SEINFELD, JASON BATEMAN, MATT DAMON and others.

PODCAST ONE Founder/Executive Chairman NORMAN PATTIZ said, “ADAM CAROLLA is the king of podcasts, while 'Everyday Driver' has been a great partner, and SPIKE knows cars and he knows funny.”

