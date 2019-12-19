Lin Brehmer (Photo: WXRT)

Longtime ENTERCOM Alternative WXRT (93XRT)/CHICAGO morning driver LIN BREHMER will be moving to middays early in the new year.

He commented, “Like a veteran centerfielder who moves to first base, I look forward to batting second. The exhilaration of being a morning companion to the families that support 93XRT offset the brutal schedule of someone who likes to go to concerts at night. I’m not 29 anymore. May the phrase, ‘Isn’t it past your bedtime?’ be applied to someone else for a while.”

BREHMER began at 93XRT on OCTOBER 1984 as Music Director and did his first morning show on DECEMBER 30th, 1991.

To accommodate BREHMER’s shift to middays, current midday personality, RICHARD MILNE will segue to mornings. MILNE has been with 93XRT since 1986. The one-time host of the long running series “Local Anesthetic” on 93XRT has been hosting the midday show since this past summer.

Added MILNE, “Even after, 33 1/3 years on the air at 93XRT, it still makes me one of the ‘new guys’ here and it’s still a thrill to come into 93XRT every day and spin CHICAGO’s Finest Rock. It has also given me plenty of time to learn from the best airstaff around, especially the incomparable LIN BREHMER. It is an absolute honor to take over mornings from my favorite disc jockey of all time.”

Added ENTERCOM CHICAGO OM/PD GREG SOLK, “93XRT has long held the reputation for playing CHICAGO’s finest rock, but also has enjoyed hosting CHICAGO’s finest jocks. LIN BREHMER is a CHICAGO treasure. All of us at the station are indebted to him for his 28 years of wrestling with his alarm clock. His morning fans will now get to enjoy their best friend in the whole world sharing their workday as LIN accompanies their middle-of-the-day rituals. We are also blessed to have someone of RICHARDs character, charm, music knowledge and wit to take over for LIN. It’s RICHARD’s turn to get in early and Rock CHICAGO.”

With these shifts, current morning news anchor MARY DIXON will depart the station.

