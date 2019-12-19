Fitz

HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE morning host FITZ has been chosen as the new, permanent host of “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40,” under a new, multi-year partnership between HUBBARD and NAN KINGSLEY’s KCCS PRODUCTIONS. SKYVIEW NETWORKS will exclusively lead the network sales effort and will be responsible for the show’s distribution, both previously handled by WESTWOOD ONE.

The first FITZ-hosted show will air the weekend of JANUARY 4-5, and will debut on more than 300 stations. The show has been slightly re-branded as “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40 with FITZ,” and it will feature audio from the KINGSLEY archives.

BOB KINGSLEY, who launched the show in 2006, passed away on OCTOBER 17th following a battle with cancer (NET NEWS 10/17). With KINGSLEY as host, the show was syndicated globally to more than 320 stations by KCCS PRODUCTIONS and distributed by WESTWOOD ONE. Since KINGSLEY’s passing, various Country stars, including GARTH BROOKS, have been filling in as the show’s host.

FITZ is already the host of another weekend countdown show, “The Hit List With FITZ,” and will begin transitioning its 85 affiliates to “Country Top 40” in JANUARY. He also hosts the syndicated “NASHVILLE Minute With FITZ.”

“I listened to BOB KINGSLEY every weekend when I was a kid,” said FITZ. “His loss is still sinking in, but I am honored to be taking the reins from the man who instilled in me a lifelong love of Country music and the love of the countdown. This moment is surreal, and I do not take the responsibility lightly. I am excited and honored to carry his torch and hope that I can do for the next generation of Country music fans what the legendary BOB KINGSLEY did for me. I am grateful to NAN KINGSLEY and hope to make her and BOB proud!”

KCCS’ longtime production team will remain in place, including Producer KEN HALFORD, Chief Engineer ROGER RAMSEY, GM and Affiliate Sales Lead SHAWN STUDER, Associate Producer and Archivist BARBARA LYON, and NASHVILLE-based interviewer/writer DEBORAH EVANS-PRICE.

“BOB and I built a family business working alongside one another for more than 30 years,” said KCCS PRODUCTIONS President/CEO NAN KINGSLEY. “After spending time with [HUBBARD RADIO CEO] GINNY MORRIS and her stellar team discussing their business philosophy, it was very evident to me that HUBBARD is the perfect partner to continue the legacy of the countdown show … Having the chance to sit with FITZ, who so eloquently shared his passion for BOB and the show, leaves me feeling excited and encouraged about the next iteration of ‘Country Top 40.’”

